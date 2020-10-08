Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M2: Knowledge Operations

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Technical Sergeant Regine Drake talks about his job as a knowledge operations manager with the 403rd Communication Flight, Keesler Air Force Base Mississippi. A knowledge operations manager focuses on cyber support and managing all aspects of the information cycle.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 14:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775408
    VIRIN: 200810-F-FC081-1000
    Filename: DOD_108089498
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, M2: Knowledge Operations, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    mission
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    knowledge operations
    403rd Wing
    Biloxi MS
    Shelton Sherrill
    FC081

