Technical Sergeant Regine Drake talks about his job as a knowledge operations manager with the 403rd Communication Flight, Keesler Air Force Base Mississippi. A knowledge operations manager focuses on cyber support and managing all aspects of the information cycle.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2020 14:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|775408
|VIRIN:
|200810-F-FC081-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108089498
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M2: Knowledge Operations, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
