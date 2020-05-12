Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard coordinates rescue of 2 from sailboat disabled in rough weather

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A sailboat caught in rough weather 345 miles from North Carolina is assisted by the crew of the KSL Santiago as seen from a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., Dec. 5, 2020. The two people aboard were rescued in a coordinated effort by the Fifth Coast Guard District through use of the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775331
    VIRIN: 201205-G-ZZ999-003
    Filename: DOD_108088844
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    search and rescue
    USCG
    sailboat
    Bermuda
    Atlantic Ocean
    AMVER

