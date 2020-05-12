A sailboat caught in rough weather 345 miles from North Carolina is assisted by the crew of the KSL Santiago as seen from a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., Dec. 5, 2020. The two people aboard were rescued in a coordinated effort by the Fifth Coast Guard District through use of the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775331
|VIRIN:
|201205-G-ZZ999-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108088844
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard coordinates rescue of 2 from sailboat disabled in rough weather, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT