Coast Guard coordinates rescue of 2 from sailboat disabled in rough weather

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775331" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A sailboat caught in rough weather 345 miles from North Carolina is assisted by the crew of the KSL Santiago as seen from a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., Dec. 5, 2020. The two people aboard were rescued in a coordinated effort by the Fifth Coast Guard District through use of the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System. U.S. Coast Guard video.