    SFC Green, USAMU Service Rifle b-roll package

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    This b-roll package is of Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Green at various marksmanship competitions. This Soldier is a Bogalusa, Louisiana native and a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Service Rifle Team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775329
    VIRIN: 201201-A-ZG886-027
    Filename: DOD_108088840
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: BOGALUSA, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Green, USAMU Service Rifle b-roll package, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Fort Benning
    rifle
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    Brandon Green
    rifle competition
    Interservice Rifle
    President's One Hundred
    CMP Nationals

