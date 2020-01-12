This b-roll package is of Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Green at various marksmanship competitions. This Soldier is a Bogalusa, Louisiana native and a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Service Rifle Team.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775329
|VIRIN:
|201201-A-ZG886-027
|Filename:
|DOD_108088840
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BOGALUSA, LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SFC Green, USAMU Service Rifle b-roll package, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
