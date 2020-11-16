Faces of the Defender: Flight Engineer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Hildebrand, a C-130 flight engineer with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, describes his job in an interview recorded Nov. 7, 2020, in Peoria, Ill. Flight engineers inspect and operate the mechanical systems of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)



(Music: "Rumble" from Bensound.com via Creative Commons License 3.0.)