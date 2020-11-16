Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the Defender: Flight Engineer

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Hildebrand, a C-130 flight engineer with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, describes his job in an interview recorded Nov. 7, 2020, in Peoria, Ill. Flight engineers inspect and operate the mechanical systems of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    (Music: "Rumble" from Bensound.com via Creative Commons License 3.0.)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    C-130 Hercules
    flight engineer
    1A1X1

