Task Force Illini medical specialist Sgt. Caitlin Bryant quit smoking while deployed in an effort to improve her quality of life and is encouraging other Soldiers to quit too.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775321
|VIRIN:
|201124-Z-PT335-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108088757
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Caitlin Bryant Encourages Soldiers to Quit Smoking, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT