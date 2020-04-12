Coast Guard medevac mariner from cargo vessel off Oahu

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard crews successfully conduct a MEDEVAC of a 50-year-old mariner from the 650-foot commercial cargo vessel 100 miles northwest of Honolulu, Dec. 4, 2020. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transported the mariner back to the air station where ambulances were waiting to transport him to the proper medical facilities. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station Barbers Point)