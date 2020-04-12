Coast Guard crews successfully conduct a MEDEVAC of a 50-year-old mariner from the 650-foot commercial cargo vessel 100 miles northwest of Honolulu, Dec. 4, 2020. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transported the mariner back to the air station where ambulances were waiting to transport him to the proper medical facilities. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775318
|VIRIN:
|201204-G-G0105-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108088723
|Length:
|00:13:24
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
This work, Coast Guard medevac mariner from cargo vessel off Oahu, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
