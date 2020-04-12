Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevac mariner from cargo vessel off Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard crews successfully conduct a MEDEVAC of a 50-year-old mariner from the 650-foot commercial cargo vessel 100 miles northwest of Honolulu, Dec. 4, 2020. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transported the mariner back to the air station where ambulances were waiting to transport him to the proper medical facilities. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775318
    VIRIN: 201204-G-G0105-1002
    Filename: DOD_108088723
    Length: 00:13:24
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Oahu
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii

