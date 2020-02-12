Resilience is the ability to adapt well to adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or even significant sources of stress according to the American Psychological Association. No career puts more of a demand on that ability than military life – not just for those who wear a uniform but also for their family members and civilians who work alongside them.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 12:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|775290
|VIRIN:
|201202-F-VP778-173
|Filename:
|DOD_108088592
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention and SAPR, by TSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT