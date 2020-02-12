Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTF-Bravo performs deck landing qualifications on USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONDURAS

    12.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo performs deck landing qualifications on the dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 2, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775186
    VIRIN: 201202-F-LG031-011
    Filename: DOD_108088144
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo performs deck landing qualifications on USS Comstock (LSD 45), by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    HH-60 Black Hawk
    USS Comstock
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    Hurricane Iota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT