A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo performs deck landing qualifications on the dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 2, 2020.
|12.02.2020
|12.04.2020 17:21
|B-Roll
|775186
|201202-F-LG031-011
|DOD_108088144
|00:01:00
|HN
|3
|3
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo performs deck landing qualifications on USS Comstock (LSD 45), by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
