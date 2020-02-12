Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Pugil Sticks

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in pugil sticks bouts at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 2, 2020. Pugil sticks help recruits apply the fundamentals of Marine Corps martial arts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    VIRIN: 201202-M-IM996-001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Pugil Sticks, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Mike
    Pugil Sticks

