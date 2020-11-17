Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill celebrates the Field Artillery Birthday

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Field Artillery branch traces its origins to Nov. 17, 1775 when the Continental Congress unanimously elected Henry Knox as the commander of the regiment. For over 245 years, the King of Battle has supported ground troops. Initially organized into companies supporting infantry battalions and brigades, artillerymen—or commonly referred to as "Redlegs"—eventually manned battalions, regiments, groups, and brigades. Today, the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, the home of the Field Artillery community celebrate it's lineage, history and 245 years of success.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill celebrates the Field Artillery Birthday, by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

