Fort Sill celebrates the Field Artillery Birthday

The U.S. Army Field Artillery branch traces its origins to Nov. 17, 1775 when the Continental Congress unanimously elected Henry Knox as the commander of the regiment. For over 245 years, the King of Battle has supported ground troops. Initially organized into companies supporting infantry battalions and brigades, artillerymen—or commonly referred to as "Redlegs"—eventually manned battalions, regiments, groups, and brigades. Today, the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, the home of the Field Artillery community celebrate it's lineage, history and 245 years of success.
