U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Williams with 4th Tank Bn., talks about the Toys for Tots collection drive at the Marine Corps Base Exchange on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 4, 2020. This year marks the 73rd U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program with a mission to collect new and unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 16:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775165
|VIRIN:
|201204-M-IR713-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108087907
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 73rd Toys for Tots, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT