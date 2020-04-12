73rd Toys for Tots

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Williams with 4th Tank Bn., talks about the Toys for Tots collection drive at the Marine Corps Base Exchange on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 4, 2020. This year marks the 73rd U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program with a mission to collect new and unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)