    73rd Toys for Tots

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Williams with 4th Tank Bn., talks about the Toys for Tots collection drive at the Marine Corps Base Exchange on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 4, 2020. This year marks the 73rd U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program with a mission to collect new and unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775165
    VIRIN: 201204-M-IR713-001
    Filename: DOD_108087907
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    USMC
    Toys for Tots
    Marine Corps
    Marines

