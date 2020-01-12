Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benches to Battlefields - I-MILES

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    #TechTuesday - It’s time for the newest installment of Benches to Battlefields, #TeamTobyhanna’s video series that highlights one of our C5ISR missions and shows how the work we do directly supports the Warfighter in the field and keeps America safe.

    This month, learn more about our Instrumentable-Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (I-MILES) mission, which is worked though the largest Public-Private Partnership (P3) in depot history! I-MILES is a training system that uses lasers to simulate actual battle.

    The hands-on work for I-MILES is expertly handled by employees in the C4ISR Directorate. The cooperation doesn’t stop there, as I-MILES logistics support comes from the Production Management Directorate; engineering support comes from the Production Engineering Directorate; and continuous improvement support comes from the Resource Management Directorate. In addition, the entire I-MILES team works hand-in-hand with P3 partners, Lockheed Martin, to support this critical Warfighter requirement.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 775018
    VIRIN: 201204-A-TB732-001
    Filename: DOD_108087088
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benches to Battlefields - I-MILES, by Ryan Beilman and Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TOBY2028 | #C5ISRreadiness | #BenchestoBattlefields

