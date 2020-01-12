Benches to Battlefields - I-MILES

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775018" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

#TechTuesday - It’s time for the newest installment of Benches to Battlefields, #TeamTobyhanna’s video series that highlights one of our C5ISR missions and shows how the work we do directly supports the Warfighter in the field and keeps America safe.



This month, learn more about our Instrumentable-Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (I-MILES) mission, which is worked though the largest Public-Private Partnership (P3) in depot history! I-MILES is a training system that uses lasers to simulate actual battle.



The hands-on work for I-MILES is expertly handled by employees in the C4ISR Directorate. The cooperation doesn’t stop there, as I-MILES logistics support comes from the Production Management Directorate; engineering support comes from the Production Engineering Directorate; and continuous improvement support comes from the Resource Management Directorate. In addition, the entire I-MILES team works hand-in-hand with P3 partners, Lockheed Martin, to support this critical Warfighter requirement.