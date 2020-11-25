U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron recite the Airman’s Creed in different languages, showing a display of diversity in the unit and the Air Force, Nov. 25, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2020 19:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774944
|VIRIN:
|201130-F-UO290-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108086680
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I am an American Airman, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT