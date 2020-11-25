Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am an American Airman

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron recite the Airman’s Creed in different languages, showing a display of diversity in the unit and the Air Force, Nov. 25, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 19:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774944
    VIRIN: 201130-F-UO290-002
    Filename: DOD_108086680
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, I am an American Airman, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    culture
    Diversity
    citizenship
    APS
    inclusion

