    Tripler Army Medical Center Best Warrior Competition - FY 2021

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by John Billon, Marlowe Gunab, Kayla Overton and Mackenzie Walsh

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Video highlights of Tripler Army Medical Center's Best Warrior Competition, Nov. 18-20.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 20:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774938
    VIRIN: 201118-O-QQ208-219
    Filename: DOD_108086640
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Tripler Soldiers give Best Warrior Competition their all

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Tripler

