Rosa Parks monument ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, 01 December 2020. Air University and Maxwell Air Force Base honored Rosa Parks pursuit of freedom and equality by designing and constructing a monument that is displayed on Maxwell. She worked on Maxwell Air Force Base and serves as a proud reminder of the long standing heritage and contribution Maxwell has had in the River Region community.