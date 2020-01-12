Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rosa Parks Monument Ceremony

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Rosa Parks monument ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, 01 December 2020. Air University and Maxwell Air Force Base honored Rosa Parks pursuit of freedom and equality by designing and constructing a monument that is displayed on Maxwell. She worked on Maxwell Air Force Base and serves as a proud reminder of the long standing heritage and contribution Maxwell has had in the River Region community.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774918
    VIRIN: 201201-F-ZZ966-0001
    Filename: DOD_108086370
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Secretary of the Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    SAF
    42nd ABW
    Rosa Parks
    42nd Air Base Wing
    AFWN
    Barbara Barrett

