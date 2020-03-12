Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neural Networks for Space Situational Awareness - Success Story

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Data Fusion & Neural Networks (DF&NN) has developed a machine learning software package delivering affordable operational prototype Condition-Based Health Management (CBHM) software for on-line applications. This data-driven abnormality detection, characterization, and event tracking software learns normal behavior so as to detect unexpected abnormally correlated behavior for many thousands of inputs in real-time.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

