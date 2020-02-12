2020 MCBH Toys for Tots Campaign

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Paul Shiraishi, radio chief, 4th Force Reconnaissance Company, speaks about Toys for Tots, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020. Toys for Tots is an annual program with a mission to collect new or unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)