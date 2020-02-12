Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 MCBH Toys for Tots Campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Paul Shiraishi, radio chief, 4th Force Reconnaissance Company, speaks about Toys for Tots, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2020. Toys for Tots is an annual program with a mission to collect new or unwrapped toys to distribute to less fortunate children during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 14:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774912
    VIRIN: 201203-M-RM278-0001
    Filename: DOD_108086321
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 MCBH Toys for Tots Campaign, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Toys for Tots

    MCBH

    4th Force Recon Co

    TAGS

    Prepare today to fight tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT