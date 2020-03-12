Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard encourages winter commercial fishing safety compliance in Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Hugunin, a commercial fishing vessel examiner for Sector Anchorage, describes the importance of winter commercial fishing vessel safety compliance in Alaskan waters for the 2020-21 season. Fishermen planning to head to sea for the upcoming pot cod and opilio crab openers are encouraged to contact the Coast Guard to schedule safety compliance exams. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Hugunin, commercial fishing vessel inspector Russ Hazlett and Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774910
    VIRIN: 201203-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108086316
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Alaska
    stability
    inspections
    Dutch Harbor
    Coast Guard
    Aleutian Islands
    Bering Sea
    MST
    icing
    inspectors
    D17
    marine science technician
    Destination
    Deadliest Catch
    Scandies Rose
    commercial fishing vessel safety compliance exams
    king crab
    opilio crab
    pot cod
    winter 2020
    winter 2021
    crab opener

