Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Hugunin, a commercial fishing vessel examiner for Sector Anchorage, describes the importance of winter commercial fishing vessel safety compliance in Alaskan waters for the 2020-21 season. Fishermen planning to head to sea for the upcoming pot cod and opilio crab openers are encouraged to contact the Coast Guard to schedule safety compliance exams. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Holly Hugunin, commercial fishing vessel inspector Russ Hazlett and Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2020 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774910
|VIRIN:
|201203-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108086316
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard encourages winter commercial fishing safety compliance in Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT