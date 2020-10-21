Space Operations Command units report in

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The emblems of the units of Space Operations Command (SpOC) are highlighted as commanders and senior enlisted leaders report to SpOC Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting. Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond established Space Operations Command (SpOC), the U.S. Space Force's first of three Field Commands, during a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2020. SpOC generates, presents, and sustains fielded

space forces who execute space warfighting operations for combatant

commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation.

(U.S. Space Force motion graphic by Dave Grim) (Original event video was desaturated to highlight unit emblems)