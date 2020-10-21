Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Command units report in

    PETERSON AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    The emblems of the units of Space Operations Command (SpOC) are highlighted as commanders and senior enlisted leaders report to SpOC Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting. Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond established Space Operations Command (SpOC), the U.S. Space Force's first of three Field Commands, during a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2020. SpOC generates, presents, and sustains fielded
    space forces who execute space warfighting operations for combatant
    commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation.
    (U.S. Space Force motion graphic by Dave Grim) (Original event video was desaturated to highlight unit emblems)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774510
    VIRIN: 201021-X-WA228-352
    Filename: DOD_108081015
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PETERSON AFB, CO, US

    United States Space Force

    TAGS

    Delta
    Garrison
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    Lt. Gen. Stephen N Whiting

