Space Operations Command units report in

The emblems of the units of Space Operations Command (SpOC) are highlighted as commanders and senior enlisted leaders report to SpOC Commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting. Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond established Space Operations Command (SpOC), the U.S. Space Force's first of three Field Commands, during a ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2020. SpOC generates, presents, and sustains fielded
space forces who execute space warfighting operations for combatant
commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation.
(U.S. Space Force motion graphic by Dave Grim) (Original event video was desaturated to highlight unit emblems)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|PETERSON AFB, CO, US
