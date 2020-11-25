Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Cavalry Regiment: Go Army, Beat Navy!

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    11.25.2020

    Video by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, participate in the Army Spirit Video at Rose Barracks, Germany, and Bemowo Piskie, Poland November, 2020. The 2d Cavalry Regiment consists of 103 West Point Alumni, and feature one of every rank in the video, 2nd Lt. Joseph Adona, 1st Lt. Nettie Monaus, Capt. Ross Boston, Maj. David Weart, Lt. Col. Jeff Higgins, and the 81st Colonel of the Regiment, Col. Joseph Ewers, who all cheer for Army to defeat Navy! (U.S. Army video by Maj. John Ambelang and Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 17:43
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 774505
    VIRIN: 201125-A-KK201-518
    Filename: DOD_108081005
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Germany
    EFP
    USMA
    2CR
    ARMYNAVY2020

