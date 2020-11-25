2d Cavalry Regiment: Go Army, Beat Navy!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774505" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, participate in the Army Spirit Video at Rose Barracks, Germany, and Bemowo Piskie, Poland November, 2020. The 2d Cavalry Regiment consists of 103 West Point Alumni, and feature one of every rank in the video, 2nd Lt. Joseph Adona, 1st Lt. Nettie Monaus, Capt. Ross Boston, Maj. David Weart, Lt. Col. Jeff Higgins, and the 81st Colonel of the Regiment, Col. Joseph Ewers, who all cheer for Army to defeat Navy! (U.S. Army video by Maj. John Ambelang and Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson)