    Interview with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks on what Team Whiteman brings to the fight during an interview at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Nov. 10, 2020. The office of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, provides direction for the enlisted corps and represents their interests to the American public and all levels of government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 17:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 774499
    VIRIN: 201110-F-PJ022-1004
    Filename: DOD_108080950
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, by A1C Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Leadership
    Whiteman afb
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Whiteman

