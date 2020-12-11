The 3rd Infantry Division spoofs a well known commercial in support of the U.S. Army for the Dec. 12, 2020, Army versus Navy game.
This work, Army Navy Commercial Spoof 2020- 3rd Infantry Division_2020, by SSG Dean Gannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
