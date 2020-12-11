Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Navy Commercial Spoof 2020- 3rd Infantry Division_2020

    FT. STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Gannon 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division spoofs a well known commercial in support of the U.S. Army for the Dec. 12, 2020, Army versus Navy game.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 16:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774489
    VIRIN: 201112-A-JA711-870
    Filename: DOD_108080853
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FT. STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Navy Commercial Spoof 2020- 3rd Infantry Division_2020, by SSG Dean Gannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Navy Commercial 3rd Infantry Division

