Over the course of four days in early October, Tripler Army Medical Center’s Emergency Department hosted a Joint Operations Medical Provider Readiness Simulation at Schofield Barracks. Collectively the Army, Air Force and Navy contributed 23 facilitators and 80 participants, making this a true joint force exercise.
|10.08.2020
|11.30.2020 16:32
|Video Productions
|774479
|201008-D-MN108-984
|123456
|DOD_108080790
|00:03:10
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Medical teams across Hawaii train jointly to promote mission readiness, by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical teams across Hawaii train jointly to promote mission readiness
