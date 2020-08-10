Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical teams across Hawaii train jointly to promote mission readiness

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Mackenzie Walsh 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Over the course of four days in early October, Tripler Army Medical Center’s Emergency Department hosted a Joint Operations Medical Provider Readiness Simulation at Schofield Barracks. Collectively the Army, Air Force and Navy contributed 23 facilitators and 80 participants, making this a true joint force exercise.

    This work, Medical teams across Hawaii train jointly to promote mission readiness, by Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

