I am Naval Aviation

On January 2021, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, will mark its 78th anniversary of its establishment. As a tribute to Naval Aviation we will continue to share the faces of Naval Aviation, through the remainder of 2020. Here is our latest video featuring Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Christopher Montgomery, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106.