Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I am Naval Aviation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    On January 2021, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, will mark its 78th anniversary of its establishment. As a tribute to Naval Aviation we will continue to share the faces of Naval Aviation, through the remainder of 2020. Here is our latest video featuring Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Christopher Montgomery, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 15:01
    Category:
    Video ID: 774477
    VIRIN: 201106-N-FM450-0055
    Filename: DOD_108080788
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Naval Aviation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VFA 106
    AIRLANT
    Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic
    CNAL
    I am Naval Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT