The Minnesota National Guard supports COVID-19 relief efforts by establishing 10 COVID-19 testing sites within armories throughout the state. This broll is from the Albert Lea Armory on November 18, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774473
|VIRIN:
|201118-Z-KO357-499
|Filename:
|DOD_108080715
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|ALBERT LEA, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Testing Site at National Guard Armory, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
