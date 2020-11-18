Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Testing Site at National Guard Armory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBERT LEA, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard supports COVID-19 relief efforts by establishing 10 COVID-19 testing sites within armories throughout the state. This broll is from the Albert Lea Armory on November 18, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774473
    VIRIN: 201118-Z-KO357-499
    Filename: DOD_108080715
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ALBERT LEA, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Testing Site at National Guard Armory, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armory
    Minnesota
    Minnesota National Guard
    Albert Lea
    dvidsdaily
    COVID-19
    Testing Sites

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT