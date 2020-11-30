Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Anniversary! Ubique Et Semper In Pugna

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- On this day, December 1, 2011, The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) was activated in a ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. On behalf COL Matthew J. Lennox, brigade commander, and CSM Ronald V. Krause, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, to the Soldiers and Army Civilians of the brigade – past and present – Thank you for your service. Happy Anniversary! Ubique Et Semper In Pugna!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Anniversary! Ubique Et Semper In Pugna, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Happy Anniversary
    780th Military Intelligence Brigade
    Ubique Et Semper In Pugna

