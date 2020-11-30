FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- On this day, December 1, 2011, The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) was activated in a ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. On behalf COL Matthew J. Lennox, brigade commander, and CSM Ronald V. Krause, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, to the Soldiers and Army Civilians of the brigade – past and present – Thank you for your service. Happy Anniversary! Ubique Et Semper In Pugna!
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774469
|VIRIN:
|201130-O-PX639-454
|PIN:
|120120
|Filename:
|DOD_108080678
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Anniversary! Ubique Et Semper In Pugna, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT