FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- On this day, December 1, 2011, The 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) was activated in a ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. On behalf COL Matthew J. Lennox, brigade commander, and CSM Ronald V. Krause, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, to the Soldiers and Army Civilians of the brigade – past and present – Thank you for your service. Happy Anniversary! Ubique Et Semper In Pugna!