Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    369 RCG FY20 Command Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    369th Recruiting Group

    Col. Tiaa Henderson, 369th Recruiting Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Ted Peterson, 369th RCG superintendent, address all members of the group during the FY20 state of the group. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 12:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774455
    VIRIN: 201006-F-FJ989-001
    Filename: DOD_108080531
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 369 RCG FY20 Command Message, by TSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRS
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    369th Recruiting Group
    369RCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT