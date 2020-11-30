Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allied Land Command - A Team Effort Across the Domains

    IZMIR, 35, TURKEY

    11.30.2020

    Video by OR-7 David Vivar 

    NATO-Allied Land Command (LANDCOM)

    We represent the Land Domain. Land Power is the center of gravity for any nation’s military. But the greatest military alliance in history isn’t about pitting one domain against another.

    Confronting rising threats to the Euro-Atlantic Area, and the resurgence of Great Power competition takes a team effort. This is how we’ve done it for over 70 years.

    We are steadfast and vigilant.

    We are NATO.

