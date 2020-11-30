NATO Allied Land Command - A Team Effort Across the Domains

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We represent the Land Domain. Land Power is the center of gravity for any nation’s military. But the greatest military alliance in history isn’t about pitting one domain against another.



Confronting rising threats to the Euro-Atlantic Area, and the resurgence of Great Power competition takes a team effort. This is how we’ve done it for over 70 years.



We are steadfast and vigilant.



We are NATO.