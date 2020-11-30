We represent the Land Domain. Land Power is the center of gravity for any nation’s military. But the greatest military alliance in history isn’t about pitting one domain against another.
Confronting rising threats to the Euro-Atlantic Area, and the resurgence of Great Power competition takes a team effort. This is how we’ve done it for over 70 years.
We are steadfast and vigilant.
We are NATO.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 12:27
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|774454
|VIRIN:
|201130-A-UU794-952
|Filename:
|DOD_108080511
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|IZMIR, 35, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NATO Allied Land Command - A Team Effort Across the Domains, by OR-7 David Vivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
