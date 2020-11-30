160th SOAR(A) Night Stalker Remembrance Trail Restoration Project

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Night Stalker Remembrance Trail sits just outside of the General Bryan “Doug” Brown Compound on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, home of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. It was originally conceived in 2008 by volunteers from the Regiment who wanted to create a place of reflection where they could go and escape the stresses of daily life and feel closer to Night Stalkers who gave their lives in service to the Nation. Much of the original trail was cut by hand with machetes and handheld garden tools. Along the trail are pedestals with the names of each Night Stalker lost in the line of duty. The name placards will soon be replaced with larger plates of marble with more permanent engraving. The Night Stalker Association, in cooperation with the Lowes Heroes project and other community partners, donated equipment, materials, and volunteers to renovate the trail, which the Commanding General, USASOC accepted on the Regiment’s behalf. Over five days in November volunteers from Lowes and the 160th SOAR (Abn) worked on updating and improving the trail, ensuring it could be enjoyed by future generations of Night Stalkers, their families, and friends of the Regiment.