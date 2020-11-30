Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    160th SOAR(A) Night Stalker Remembrance Trail Restoration Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Maj. Jeff Slinker 

    160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne)

    The Night Stalker Remembrance Trail sits just outside of the General Bryan “Doug” Brown Compound on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, home of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. It was originally conceived in 2008 by volunteers from the Regiment who wanted to create a place of reflection where they could go and escape the stresses of daily life and feel closer to Night Stalkers who gave their lives in service to the Nation. Much of the original trail was cut by hand with machetes and handheld garden tools. Along the trail are pedestals with the names of each Night Stalker lost in the line of duty. The name placards will soon be replaced with larger plates of marble with more permanent engraving. The Night Stalker Association, in cooperation with the Lowes Heroes project and other community partners, donated equipment, materials, and volunteers to renovate the trail, which the Commanding General, USASOC accepted on the Regiment’s behalf. Over five days in November volunteers from Lowes and the 160th SOAR (Abn) worked on updating and improving the trail, ensuring it could be enjoyed by future generations of Night Stalkers, their families, and friends of the Regiment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774451
    VIRIN: 201130-A-KG599-116
    Filename: DOD_108080446
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160th SOAR(A) Night Stalker Remembrance Trail Restoration Project, by MAJ Jeff Slinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    160th SOAR Night Stalker Remembrance Trail Restoration Project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USASOAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT