    Fort Leonard Wood Go Army 2020

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Dawn Arden and Tiffany Wood

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood Spirit Video submission for Army vs Navy 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 11:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 774448
    VIRIN: 201123-A-WU318-124
    Filename: DOD_108080389
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood Go Army 2020, by Dawn Arden and Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyNavy2020

