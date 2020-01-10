Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    366th FW Weapons Load

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael, Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard and Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    1:00 social media piece of 366th Fighter Wing weapons load

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774446
    VIRIN: 201001-F-F3230-0001
    Filename: DOD_108080374
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 366th FW Weapons Load, by SrA Danielle Charmichael, MSgt Natasha Stannard and A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    F-15E
    maintenance
    weapons
    366th Fighter Wing
    munitions load

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT