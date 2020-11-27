Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR: Go Army Beat Navy!

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, BY, GERMANY

    11.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wiliam Rawlins 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Quickstrike Troop, 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, participate in the Army v. Navy commercial at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 27, 2020. The troop utilized the mobile gun systems and anti-tank guided missiles to engage and destroy reinforced bunkers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. William Rawlins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 11:49
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 774445
    VIRIN: 201127-A-NB348-1557
    Filename: DOD_108080363
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR: Go Army Beat Navy!, by SSG Wiliam Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2dCavalryRegiment
    StrongEurope
    AlwaysReady
    GoArmyBeatNavy
    Train2Win
    WeKillTanks

