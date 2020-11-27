U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Quickstrike Troop, 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, participate in the Army v. Navy commercial at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 27, 2020. The troop utilized the mobile gun systems and anti-tank guided missiles to engage and destroy reinforced bunkers. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. William Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 11:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|774445
|VIRIN:
|201127-A-NB348-1557
|Filename:
|DOD_108080363
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2CR: Go Army Beat Navy!, by SSG Wiliam Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT