Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Season 2020: Happy Thanksgiving from MCB Camp Pendleton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marines practice social distancing and sanitize Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) items while having a Thanksgiving meal in the field aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. It is the responsibility of every Marine, sailor, and family member to do what they can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while enjoying the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774434
    VIRIN: 201126-M-HU496-975
    Filename: DOD_108080301
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Season 2020: Happy Thanksgiving from MCB Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCIWESTCAMPPENDLETON Thanksgiving COVID-19 mitigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT