Marines practice social distancing and sanitize Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) items while having a Thanksgiving meal in the field aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. It is the responsibility of every Marine, sailor, and family member to do what they can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while enjoying the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774434
|VIRIN:
|201126-M-HU496-975
|Filename:
|DOD_108080301
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
This work, Holiday Season 2020: Happy Thanksgiving from MCB Camp Pendleton, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
