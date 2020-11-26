Holiday Season 2020: Happy Thanksgiving from MCB Camp Pendleton

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines practice social distancing and sanitize Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) items while having a Thanksgiving meal in the field aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. It is the responsibility of every Marine, sailor, and family member to do what they can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while enjoying the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)