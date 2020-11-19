Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Rapid Falcon B-Roll

    RP, GERMANY

    11.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade load a high mobility artillery rocket system onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft for exercise Rapid Falcon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774413
    VIRIN: 201119-F-WY757-670
    Filename: DOD_108080272
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: RP, DE

    Ramstein Air Base

    Rapid Falcon

