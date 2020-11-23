Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, urges everybody to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 09:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
This work, OK TAG Message to the Force - Wearing a Mask is not Hard, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
