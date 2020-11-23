Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OK TAG Message to the Force - Wearing a Mask is not Hard

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, urges everybody to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 09:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 774411
    VIRIN: 201123-A-MG593-192
    Filename: DOD_108080260
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    This work, OK TAG Message to the Force - Wearing a Mask is not Hard, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mask
    #OKGuard
    #COVID19
    COVID
    #wearamask

