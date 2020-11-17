Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Levi Maynard retires from 81st RD after 35-year career

    FORT JACKSON, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Dion 

    81st Readiness Division

    FORT JACKSON, S.C. – The 81st Readiness Division celebrated Command Sgt. Maj. Levi C. Maynard’s 35-year career during a ceremony outside the Headquarters Building Nov. 17. The Command Sergeant Major, who held the role as the senior enlisted advisor, is a native of St. Croix, U.S Virgin Islands, and will officially retire Dec. 1, 2020.

