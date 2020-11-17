Command Sgt. Maj. Levi Maynard retires from 81st RD after 35-year career

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – The 81st Readiness Division celebrated Command Sgt. Maj. Levi C. Maynard’s 35-year career during a ceremony outside the Headquarters Building Nov. 17. The Command Sergeant Major, who held the role as the senior enlisted advisor, is a native of St. Croix, U.S Virgin Islands, and will officially retire Dec. 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774410
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-ZG808-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108080259
|Length:
|00:49:44
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, NC, US
|Hometown:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
