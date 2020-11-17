Command Sgt. Maj. Levi Maynard retires from 81st RD after 35-year career

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT JACKSON, S.C. – The 81st Readiness Division celebrated Command Sgt. Maj. Levi C. Maynard’s 35-year career during a ceremony outside the Headquarters Building Nov. 17. The Command Sergeant Major, who held the role as the senior enlisted advisor, is a native of St. Croix, U.S Virgin Islands, and will officially retire Dec. 1, 2020.