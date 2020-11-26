Acting Defense Secretary Spends Thanksgiving with the Troops

The Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller and and U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) for Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 26, 2020. During their visit, they helped serve Thanksgiving dinner and took time to eat with and get to know service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 07:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774401
|VIRIN:
|201126-F-HE813-393
|Filename:
|DOD_108080171
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
