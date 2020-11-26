Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Defense Secretary Spends Thanksgiving with the Troops

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    11.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller and and U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) for Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 26, 2020. During their visit, they helped serve Thanksgiving dinner and took time to eat with and get to know service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 07:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774401
    VIRIN: 201126-F-HE813-393
    Filename: DOD_108080171
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Christopher Miller
    Defense Secretary

