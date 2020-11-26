Acting Defense Secretary Spends Thanksgiving with the Troops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller and and U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) visited Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) for Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 26, 2020. During their visit, they helped serve Thanksgiving dinner and took time to eat with and get to know service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier.