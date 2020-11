NATO Science: Rapid skin wound healing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



--SYNOPSIS--



NATO scientists have developed a special technology that not only speeds up the healing of a wound, but also monitors key indicators like temperature, pH level and chemical processes on a readable display. Working with the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme, scientists from Belgium, Japan, Italy and Spain have developed the system, which has been picked up by the European Space Agency and NASA to test in zero gravity. Footage includes images of Material Engineer, Vanja Mišković and colleagues working in on the Rapid Skin Wound Healing by Integrated Tissue Engineering and Sensing (RAWINTS) system at the Université libre de Bruxelles in Belgium. Please note that typical COVID-19 precautions are not displayed in the footage because filming took place prior to the coronavirus pandemic.



--SHOTLIST--



1. (00:00) CLOSE UP THROUGH A MAGNIFYING LENS OF THE HANDS OF MATERIAL ENGINEER, VANJA MIŠKOVIČ PREPARING A HYDROGEL MEMBRANE AT THE UNIVERSITÉ LIBRE DE BRUXELLES IN BELGIUM 2. (00:11) VANJA MIŠKOVIČ LOOKING DOWN AT HER WORKBENCH 3. (00:17) CLOSE UP OF VANJA MIŠKOVIČ’S FACE AS SHE WORKS 4. (00:38) TILT SHOT FROM VANJA MIŠKOVIČ’S HAND TO HER FACE 5. (00:49) MOVING SLOW MOTION SHOT THROUGH LAB TOWARDS VANJA MIŠKOVIČ WORKING 6. (01:06) SLOW MOTION MOVING SHOT FROM VANJA MIŠKOVIČ FACE TO HER HANDS WHILE WEIGHING CHEMICALS 7. (01:21) SLOW MOTION OF VANJA MIŠKOVIČ’S HANDS WHILE SCREWING ON THE LID OF A SMALL JAR 8. (01:26) SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP OF VANJA MIŠKOVIČ SHAKING AND INSPECTING TWO JARS OF CHEMICALS 9. (01:37) MID SLOW MOTION SHOT OF VANJA MIŠKOVIČ WORKING 10. (01:57) SLOW MOTION TILT FROM VANJA MIŠKOVIČ HANDS TO HER FACE 11. (02:33) MID SHOT OF VANJA MIŠKOVIČ HANDING THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE TO A COLLEAGUE 12. (02:38) HYDROGEL MEMBRANE IS PLACED ONTO A HEATING ELEMENT, WHICH IS LAID ON A TEST SUBJECT 13. (02:45) HYDROGEL MEMBRANE IS ADJUSTED 14. (02:52) SCIENTISTS AT THE UNIVERSITÉ LIBRE DE BRUXELLES USE A COLOUR DETECTING APP TO ASSESS THE PH INDICATOR OF THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE 15. (03:04) SLOW MOTION - TWO SCIENTISTS DISCUSS AT A COMPUTER 16. (03:15) SLOW MOTION - SCIENTISTS GATHER ROUND A CLOSE UP IMAGE OF THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE 17. (03:24) SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP IMAGE OF THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE 18. (03:35) SLOW MOTION - A SCIENTIST DISCUSSES THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE IMAGE WITH COLLEAGUES 19. (03:41) CLOSE UP - A SCIENTIST LOOKS THROUGH A MICROSCOPE 20. (03:38) MID SHOT - A SCIENTIST LOOKS THROUGH A MICROSCOPE WHILE HER COLLEAGUE LOOKS ON 21. (03:55) WIDE SHOT - A SCIENTIST LOOKS THROUGH A MICROSCOPE WHILE HER COLLEAGUE LOOKS ON 22. (04:02) VARIOUS CLOSE UP SHOTS OF THE MICROSCOPE 23. (04:19) CLOSE UP - A SCIENTIST LOOKS THROUGH A MICROSCOPE 24. (04:24) MOVING SHOT SLOW MOTION – A SCIENTIST LOOKS AT A CLOSE UP IMAGE OF THE HYDROGEL MEMBRANE #ENDS#