    Operation Courageous Ascent

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    11.20.2020

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Operation Courageous Ascent is a three day exercise conducted at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. The soldiers and airmen that participated in the exercise were tested on Individual Critical Task Lists and Army Warrior Tasks. Maj Denise Quintana, Chief of Operations for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the Officer in Charge of Operation Courageous Ascent explains more about the operation in this video.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 06:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774395
    VIRIN: 201120-D-GW628-558
    Filename: DOD_108080165
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Courageous Ascent, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation
    Exercise
    Landstuhl
    LRMC

