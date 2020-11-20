Operation Courageous Ascent is a three day exercise conducted at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. The soldiers and airmen that participated in the exercise were tested on Individual Critical Task Lists and Army Warrior Tasks. Maj Denise Quintana, Chief of Operations for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the Officer in Charge of Operation Courageous Ascent explains more about the operation in this video.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 06:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|774395
|VIRIN:
|201120-D-GW628-558
|Filename:
|DOD_108080165
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Courageous Ascent, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
