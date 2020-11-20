video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Courageous Ascent is a three day exercise conducted at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. The soldiers and airmen that participated in the exercise were tested on Individual Critical Task Lists and Army Warrior Tasks. Maj Denise Quintana, Chief of Operations for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the Officer in Charge of Operation Courageous Ascent explains more about the operation in this video.