U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct platoon attack ranges during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov 25, 2020. This exercise showcased the survivability of Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 06:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774393
|VIRIN:
|201130-M-HM068-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108080157
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct platoon attack ranges during Fuji Viper 21.1, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
