Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines conduct platoon attack ranges during Fuji Viper 21.1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    11.29.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct platoon attack ranges during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov 25, 2020. This exercise showcased the survivability of Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 06:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774393
    VIRIN: 201130-M-HM068-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108080157
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct platoon attack ranges during Fuji Viper 21.1, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    U.S.Marines 1stBattalion 2ndMarines 3dMarineDivision FujiViper21.1 PlatoonAttacks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT