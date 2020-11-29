U.S. Marines conduct platoon attack ranges during Fuji Viper 21.1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct platoon attack ranges during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Nov 25, 2020. This exercise showcased the survivability of Marine Corps forces while operating in a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)