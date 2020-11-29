Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3IBCT, 25ID Army Navy Game Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    2020 Army Navy Game produced by the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.29.2020 22:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 774376
    VIRIN: 201129-A-AK380-251
    Filename: DOD_108079986
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3IBCT, 25ID Army Navy Game Spot, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Go Army
    USMA
    ARMYNAVY2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT