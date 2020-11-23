NORFOLK (Nov. 24, 2020) Lieutenant (j.g) John McKay assigned to USS Ramage (DDG 61) gives a holiday shoutout to family and friends in Washington State. Ramage is currently undergoing a scheduled maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Michael Bauldrick)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2020 22:12
|Category:
|Video ID:
|774375
|VIRIN:
|201123-N-GI995-607
|Filename:
|DOD_108079985
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings, by ENS Michael Bauldrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
