Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Educational and Development Intervention Services(EDIS) Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.19.2020

    Video by Seaman Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    EDIS provides a plan to best develop your child's growth, both mental and physical. Contact EDIS if you have any concerns regarding your child's development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.29.2020 07:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 774348
    VIRIN: 201119-N-PE072-803
    Filename: DOD_108079757
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Educational and Development Intervention Services(EDIS) Video, by SN Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Commander

    EDIS

    Family Services

    Children and Parenting

    Educational and Development

    TAGS

    Department of the Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT