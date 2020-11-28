Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winged Warriors deliver water to citizens

    HONDURAS

    11.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    JTF-Bravo delivered 200 bags of water to citizens more than a week after Hurricane Iota's aftermath near San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 28, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.28.2020 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774344
    VIRIN: 201128-F-SC126-7001
    Filename: DOD_108079724
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: HN

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Honduras
    Hurricane Iota

