In partnership with Honduran forces, Joint Task Force-Bravo loads a UH-60 Black Hawk with humanitarian aid food items to be delivered to isolated communities in northeastern Honduras, Nov. 27, 2020. JTF-B is conducting aerial operations in response to Hurricane Iota and remains ready to respond to crises with life-saving and other unique capabilities to meet the immediate needs of countries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2020 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774341
|VIRIN:
|201127-F-OF524-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108079589
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo continues aerial deliveries in response to Hurricane Iota, by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
