Lima Live Fire B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, participate in platoon live-fire attack range in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 20, 2020. During this event, Marines from Lima Company maneuvered through a challenging, realistic training environment to create a combat-ready force capable of operating in any clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith)