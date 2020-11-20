Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Live Fire MFRE

    NORWAY

    11.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Smith 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, participate in platoon live-fire attack range in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 20, 2020. During this event, Marines from Lima Company maneuvered through a challenging, realistic training environment to create a combat-ready force capable of operating in any clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.28.2020 11:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 774338
    VIRIN: 201120-M-FQ572-1002
    Filename: DOD_108079572
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Live Fire MFRE, by Cpl Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Live Fire
    Lima
    MRFE

