Battle of Chosin Reservoir Remembered

On the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, the Marine Corps honors the Marines – among approximately 25,000 United Nations troops including from the Republic of Korea – who fought there. Their heroism allowed UN forces to break through enemy lines, saving 98,000 refugees evacuated at Hungnam Port. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Morgan L. R. Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2020 00:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774335
|VIRIN:
|201127-M-UN760-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108079407
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
