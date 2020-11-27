Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Chosin Reservoir Remembered

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Morgan Burgess 

    Communication Directorate             

    On the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, the Marine Corps honors the Marines – among approximately 25,000 United Nations troops including from the Republic of Korea – who fought there. Their heroism allowed UN forces to break through enemy lines, saving 98,000 refugees evacuated at Hungnam Port. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Morgan L. R. Burgess)

    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

