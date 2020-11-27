Battle of Chosin Reservoir Remembered

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774335" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, the Marine Corps honors the Marines – among approximately 25,000 United Nations troops including from the Republic of Korea – who fought there. Their heroism allowed UN forces to break through enemy lines, saving 98,000 refugees evacuated at Hungnam Port. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Morgan L. R. Burgess)