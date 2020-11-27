Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black discuss the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, where 25,000+ United Nations troops, including from the United States and the Republic of Korea, fought and allowed UN forces to break through enemy lines, saving 98,000 refugees evacuated at Hungnam Port. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ellen Schaaf)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2020 00:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|774334
|VIRIN:
|201127-M-XF644-137
|Filename:
|DOD_108079406
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
This work, Battle of Chosin Reservoir Remembered, by LCpl Ellen Schaaf, identified by DVIDS
