Battle of Chosin Reservoir Remembered

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/774334" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black discuss the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, where 25,000+ United Nations troops, including from the United States and the Republic of Korea, fought and allowed UN forces to break through enemy lines, saving 98,000 refugees evacuated at Hungnam Port. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ellen Schaaf)