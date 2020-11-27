Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battle of Chosin Reservoir Remembered

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ellen Schaaf 

    Communication Directorate             

    Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black discuss the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, where 25,000+ United Nations troops, including from the United States and the Republic of Korea, fought and allowed UN forces to break through enemy lines, saving 98,000 refugees evacuated at Hungnam Port. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ellen Schaaf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.28.2020 00:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 774334
    VIRIN: 201127-M-XF644-137
    Filename: DOD_108079406
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Chosin Reservoir Remembered, by LCpl Ellen Schaaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Battle of Chosin Reservoir

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT