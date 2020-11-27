Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honduran citizens rescued from remote village

    HONDURAS

    11.27.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo members rescued five Hondurans from a mountain near La Presa, Honduras, Nov. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Hurricane Iota

